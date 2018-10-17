Commentary: Room for plenty of flag-waving in space movies

An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth. It hits the ground, killing scores. Another chunk is coming down in a few days and only one organisation can avert a catastrophe: the Indian Space Research Organisation.

This is the plot of Tamil-language science-fiction thriller Tik Tik Tik, billed as India's first space movie and released around the world, including in Singapore, earlier this year. Some critics blasted the feel-good movie for its lack of realism and it achieved modest success at the box office.

Whether the movie is a great work of art is one thing, but it does point to one phenomenon: Where there is a space programme, there will be movies about it.

Call it what you will - vanity, machismo, bragging rights, hubris. There are some who put space programmes in that category, sometimes along with Olympic medals, Everest ascents and nuclear weapons.

But ever since the United States and Soviet Union triggered the post-war space race, becoming a space-faring nation is the thing to be for reasons of national pride.

And for decades, Hollywood space movies have flown the red, white and blue in space proudly. Whether in far-fetched fantasies like asteroid disaster flick Armageddon (1998), or in more realistic films such as Gravity (2013) and Interstellar (2014), American know-how is on display, even when there is little or no obvious flag-waving.

Even in the visionary 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), directed by Stanley Kubrick, the mission to Jupiter at the heart of the film is a Nasa project.

Only recently, in Hollywood films such as The Martian (2015) or Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), do audiences see the existence of other space agencies, namely the European Space Agency and China National Space Administration.

These days, when a more frugal Nasa is using Russian Soyuz rockets to ferry Americans to the International Space Station, the idea of space exploration being tied to American pride seems to be a thing of the past.

However, that old feeling flared up again recently when it was revealed that First Man does not show the planting of the flag on the lunar surface. Voices from the American right wing condemned the movie for its lack of patriotism.

They should not have worried because while director Damien Chazelle strips away the machismo and gung-ho-ism that plagues too many spaces dramas, it would be impossible to shed all patriotism from the programme that is a symbol of American scientific might. So, yes, there is the inevitable seam of American triumphalism that runs through this, but that is offset by context.

Chazelle reminds viewers the moon shot had the support of many in America, but not all. This is a nation dealing with a bloody nose in Vietnam and, back home, there are those who say that like the war in Asia, the space race is a white man's burden, a vanity project sucking resources that might have helped those at the bottom of the ladder.

As Armstrong and the team prepare for their flight into history, jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron reads his poem, Whitey On The Moon, as an ironic counterpoint. One line goes: "I can't pay no doctor bill (but Whitey's on the moon). Ten years from now, I'll be payin' still (while Whitey's on the moon)."