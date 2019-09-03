Comedian Kevin Hart hospitalised after car crash

WASHINGTON • Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was hospitalised on Sunday with major back injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, the American highway authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol report, Hart was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda - a powerful vintage car - with two other people in the wee hours of Sunday on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles County.

Hart bought the car in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself and posted a picture of the vehicle on his Instagram account.

The driver, identified as Mr Jared Black, lost control of the car and it rolled into a gully.

Mr Black, 28, and the third passenger, Internet fitness model Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside. Hart went for help.

"Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals," the Highway Patrol said in the report.

Broxterman, 31, sustained no injuries. Mr Black, who is Broxterman's fiance, was adjudged not to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Hart was able to leave the scene of the crash and head to his home nearby to get medical attention, the Highway Patrol said.

He was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Centre and Black was taken to another hospital.

Hart is a popular comedian and actor known for roles in movies such as Ride Along (2014) and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017). He was asked to host the Oscars this year, but pulled out when old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS