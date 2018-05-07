Coachella promoters cancel festival headed by Janet Jackson

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The promoters of Coachella have axed a Los Angeles festival to be headlined by Janet Jackson, an unusual move in the vibrant live music industry.

Concert promoter Goldenvoice said it was calling off the FYF Fest on July 21 and 22 that would be led by Jackson and rockers Florence And The Machine.

"Our team of many women and men have worked tirelessly on this event for many years but felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year," Goldenvoice said in a statement.

The company said it would instead organise individual shows starring some of the FYF Fest acts.

Goldenvoice did not elaborate further on its decision but music industry site Billboard said FYF Fest was struggling from poor ticket sales.

Festivals have grown rapidly in number and size over the past decade but some industry observers fear saturation and trouble for long-running events to generate a buzz year after year.

Goldenvoice puts on Coachella, which has developed a global name for its headline-grabbing performances - this year led by Beyonce - as well as celebrity appearances and fashion moments.

FYF Fest was unusual in that both headliners this year were set to be women, while most festivals heavily tilt towards male acts.

Last year, FYF Fest took place over three days with performers including Bjork and Frank Ocean.