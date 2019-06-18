Climbers actor hits a high at festival

SHANGHAI • It was a tall challenge, but actor Wu Jing was up to it.

To play a mountaineer in the movie, The Climbers, the action star was willing to go through what climbers endure.

During the shoot in China's remote Qinghai province, he suffered altitude sickness, but he told the media at the Shanghai International Film Festival on Sunday that "it was important to understand how difficult it was for these mountaineers and to appreciate how they behold the highest mountain with awe".

The trailer of the movie - tracking the Chinese ascent of Mt Everest, the world's highest peak, via the North Ridge, in 1960 - was shown at the film festival.

Three members of the team, who achieved the feat, left a small statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong on the summit.

The Climbers also stars Jackie Chan, Zhang Ziyi, Jing Boran and Hu Ge.

The Hollywood Reporter said the film will attempt to scale new box-office heights with a Sept 30 release, tapping China's golden week holiday from Oct 1 to 7.