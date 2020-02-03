Clark overcame tragedies to become Queen of Suspense

NEW YORK • American author Mary Higgins Clark known to fans as the Queen of Suspense, has died at 92, her publisher said.

"She died peacefully this evening at 92 surrounded by family and friends," publisher Simon & Schuster tweeted last Friday.

With sales of more than 100 million in the United States alone, she achieved success in her 40s after a series of personal tragedies.

In an interview with National Public Radio in 2017, Clark said the greatest compliment was "when someone will say to me, 'I read your darn book till four in the morning'."

Born in New York on Dec 24, 1927 to an Irish immigrant family, she wrote from an early age.

Her father died from a heart attack when she was 11 and, with her mother struggling with three children, Clark was obliged to start working from 15.

In 1949 she became an air stewardess, quitting after a year to marry her neighbour Warren Clark and raise a family. She set up a routine of writing in her kitchen from 5 to 7am before getting her five children ready for school.

But when her husband died suddenly of a heart attack when she was 35, her life was shattered.

To support her family, she touted her short stories - receiving 40 rejection letters - and sold radio scripts. But when she turned to suspense novels, she finally achieved the success she had dreamt of.

Her first in 1975, titled Where Are The Children?, about a woman going through a recurring nightmare of losing her two children - was reprinted 75 times.

She became a millionaire after her second thriller, A Stranger Is Watching was released in 1978.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE