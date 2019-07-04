Cirque du Soleil's Kurios - Cabinet Of Curiosities opens on July 5

SINGAPORE - Cirque du Soleil's whimsical steampunk-themed Kurios - Cabinet Of Curiosities makes its Singapore debut on Friday (July 5) at the white-and-grey 20m-high Big Top in Bayfront Avenue, next to Marina Bay Sands.

It runs till Aug 4 and tickets are priced from $95 via Sistic.

Members of the media got a sneak peek on Thursday to two acts from the show - aerial bicycle and banquine, where a group of 13 artists perform perfectly synchronised acrobatic sequences and human pyramids.

The Kurios story is about a scientist, known as The Seeker, who is convinced that there is an invisible world in his larger-than-life cabinet full of crazy ideas and grand dreams. Out of this cabinet steps a cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, including world-class gymnasts, acrobats, hand-puppeteers and other intriguing characters.

The story - complemented by an upbeat jazz and electro swing soundtrack - is set in the latter half of the 19th century. It celebrates the advancements of science in an imaginary and parallel universe where time gets suspended.

The show premiered in 2014 in Montreal, Canada, and is written and directed by Mr Michel Laprise. He has been with the acclaimed Quebec-based Cirque du Soleil since 2000 and is in town for the show's opening.

Kurios is Cirque du Soleil's 35th production and the sixth Big Top show to be staged in Singapore, after Saltimbanco (2000), Alegria (2002), Quidam (2005), Totem (2015), and Kooza (2017).

BOOK IT / KURIOS - CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

WHERE: Big Top at Bayfront Avenue, beside Marina Bay Sands

WHEN: July 5 to Aug 4, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 4.30 and 8pm (Saturdays), 1.30 and 5pm (Sundays)

ADMISSION: From $95 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)