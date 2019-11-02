Christopher Lee's brother never jealous

He looks like Christopher Lee but has not enjoyed the same career success.

Still, Frederick Lee, 43, is not jealous of his elder brother, 48, who is married to actress Fann Wong.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, he said he is blessed that they are siblings.

"I've never been jealous or bitter because he's always been protecting me and looking out for me," said Frederick Lee who stars in upcoming drama Mind's Eye.

The cast also includes established names Tay Ping Hui and Jesseca Liu.

The role marks a breakthrough for Frederick Lee, who recounted that he could not land an acting role in Singapore in 2003.

Then, he wondered "if I was that bad" and also whether he was rejected because "I look too similar to my brother".

He returned to Malaysia where he has since made some headway in his career.

Revealing that he persevered because he did not want to let his mother down, he said: "She understood life was tough for me... whenever I went home to Malacca, she knew that I didn't have a job."

She told him that she could help him find another job if he wanted a career switch.

Now, he has another source of support - his girlfriend, whom he hopes to marry soon.

They have been together for five years.

"She has never asked me to give up on my dreams just because acting isn't a stable career," he said, adding that Christopher Lee has urged him to settle down too.