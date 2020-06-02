Chrissy Teigen donates $280,000 to bail out US protesters

As protests against police brutality and violence, particularly against unarmed black citizens, intensify in the United States, celebrities are contributing to the cause.

Model, television personality and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating US$200,000 (S$280,000) to bail out protesters.

Last Friday night, crowds gathered in front of the White House, protesting against the death of Mr George Floyd.

He died on May 25 after a white police officer pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reported.

In response to the crowds, United States President Donald Trump tweeted that Saturday was "Maga Night at the White House". No explanation has been given as to what "Maga Night" is, CNN reported.

Teigen responded in a tweet on Sunday that in celebration of whatever Maga Night is, she is donating US$100,000 to bail out protesters across the country.

After a Twitter user called protesters "rioters and criminals", Teigen decided to double the amount, tweeting: "Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000".

Teigen is among many celebrities who have donated to bail-out funds for people protesting against the death of Mr Floyd. They include singer Janelle Monae, and actors Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen and Steve Carrell.

Celebrities are also expressing support for the movement in other ways. Some, such as singer Beyonce, have encouraged her followers to demand justice for Mr Floyd through signing petitions, reported CNN. Others, including singers Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Madison Beer, have taken to the streets themselves, reports Teen Vogue.