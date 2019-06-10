Chris Pratt marries Schwarzenegger

LOS ANGELES • There was no rest for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger last Saturday.

Not that they minded.

They got married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, with her parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger in attendance.

The happy occasion came after Pratt, 39, and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, posted news of their engagement in January after seven months of dating.

The marriage is Pratt's second and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World (2015) actor split from actress Anna Faris in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two have a six-year-old son.

Pratt, who walked the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere recently with Schwarzenegger (above), told Entertainment Tonight then that he was busy with wedding preparations.

"I'm up to about my neck, you know? (But) it's good. It's a good time."