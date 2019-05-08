Chris Evans hailed for return to roots at school reunion

NEW YORK • People's looks do change after 20 years, so the man thought it would be helpful to paste his name - Chris - on his attire.

But the former student of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in Sudbury, Massachusetts, was no ordinary Chris.

No wonder the participants went wild when they spotted Chris Evans of Avengers: Endgame fame.

They deemed him a class act for not forgetting his roots and returning to his home town for the class reunion, reported Boston.com.

Naturally, the event, held last Saturday at a local restaurant, got many people starry-eyed, with waiters temporarily forgetting to serve as they asked for wefies with the 37-year-old star.

A bartender said Evans did not even order a drink, being more content to raise spirits by mingling with his old schoolmates and sharing memories.

