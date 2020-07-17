Chris Evans and other Avengers actors reach out to 6-year-old real-life hero

LOS ANGELES - Six-year-old Bridger Walker, who was mauled after shielding his four-year-old sister from a charging dog earlier this month, has caught the attention of celebrities, including Captain America himself.

Three days after the incident on July 9, the boy's aunt, Nicole Walker, shared the incident on Instagram. She tagged several Avengers stars and wrote: "I'm reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks.

The post quickly went viral and actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel franchise, promptly reached out, sending Bridger and his family, who live in Wyoming, a video message: "I'm sure you heard a lot of this over the past couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you're a hero."

Bridger watched the clip dressed in a Captain America outfit.

Evans added: "What you did was so brave. So selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you."

The 39-year-old actor then promised to send Bridger an authentic Captain America shield "because, pal, you deserve it".

In her post, Walker said that after the attack, Bridger, who required around 90 stitches after the dog bit his face and head, had told his family: "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

Evans had words of encouragement for the boy: "Keep being the man you are. We need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

His Avengers co-stars also reached out, including Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk. Avengers directors Anthony and Joseph Russo also got in touch.

Other celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, Anne Hathaway and Robbie Amell also praised Bridger's heroism.