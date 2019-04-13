Chow Yun Fat faces off with same rival

HONG KONG • Can Chow Yun Fat walk away with Best Actor in tomorrow's Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA)? The Project Gutenberg star will once again face off against Anthony Wong (Still Human), who bested him at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society awards in January.

Chow, who won Best Actor thrice at the HKFA, also has to fend off Aaron Kwok (Project Gutenberg), Francis Ng (Men On The Dragon) and Philip Keung (Tracey).

Project Gutenberg, which tops the HKFA nominations with 17 nods, also came up short against another movie, Three Husbands, in two top categories in January.

Three Husbands director Fruit Chan got the nod over Felix Chong (Project Gutenberg) then. Tomorrow, they will battle it out again, along with Dante Lam (Operation Red Sea), Sunny Chan (Men On The Dragon) and Oliver Chan (Still Human).

Three Husbands, which took Best Film in January, can go for a repeat tomorrow, taking on Project Gutenberg, Operation Red Sea, Still Human and Men On The Dragon.

In the Best Actress category, eyes will be on Charlene Choi (The Lady Improper) to see if her attempt to break away from her sweety-pie Twins image, after she bared her skin in 2015's Sara, will be rewarded.

"Actors typically go through two stages - one is when they're doing anything they can for money and the other is when they do anything they can to look for good roles," producer Chapman To said.

"Charlene falls in the second category... she took only 10 per cent of her usual pay (for Sara)."

She is up against Chloe Maayan (Three Husbands), Jennifer Yu (Distinction), Crisel Consunji (Still Human) and Zhang Jingchu (Project Gutenberg).

Actor Ng went one step further, working for free in Men On The Dragon, to support new blood. "I would consider doing (such films) again. I would do one every year until no one asks for me anymore," he said.