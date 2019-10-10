Chopra woke up to check on diabetic husband Jonas

NEW YORK • Priyanka Chopra used to wake up in the middle of the night after she married Nick Jonas last year.

She wanted to be sure that he was okay, the actress, 37, told the hosts on talk show The View on Tuesday.

Singer Jonas is diabetic.

"Initially, when we first got married, I couldn't wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even while he was sleeping," she said. Though Chopra revealed that he adopts a "crazy discipline" to track his blood sugar level, she still wanted to ensure that there were no nasty health surprises.

That is why she woke up to check, in the early days of their marriage.

Jonas, 27, was diagnosed with the disease when he was 13.

She added that he does not want to be held back by the ailment. "He has not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports. He's touring. He lives an incredible life and it's so inspiring to see," she noted.

Jonas is helping has set up Beyond Type 1, a non-profit organisation dedicated to diabetes education, advocacy and treatments.

Chopra is making the rounds of talk shows to promote her new Hindi movie, The Sky Is Pink, which will be released tomorrow.