Chopra 'upset' Jonas didn't kiss her on date

MUMBAI • It takes stamina to attend Priyanka Chopra's wedding. No wonder she has said that guests would need a vacation to recuperate after the event.

The festivities started earlier this week, with several days of parties in Mumbai.

Now, the action switches to Jodhpur, where the Bollywood superstar and American singer Nick Jonas will host a party today and tie the knot tomorrow.

According to Indian media, two ceremonies - a Christian one and an Indian-style one - will be held at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Jonas' family from the United States are in India, including older brother Joe and his fiancee, Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

E! News reported that the list of celebrity guests includes Dwayne Johnson, who co-starred with Chopra in the movie Baywatch (2017), television personality Kelly Ripa and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Before photographs of the private ceremonies are released, impatient, star-struck fans can for now feast on some juicy snippets provided by the couple in a Vogue interview that was published this week.

Chopra, 36, it seems, was not pleased when Jonas, 26, behaved too gentlemanly when she invited him to her New York apartment after they had met at several parties last year.

"We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left," she said.

Jonas added: "There was no kiss. There was nothing. She's still upset about that. Your mum was in the house. I thought it was a respectful first night."

She shot back in jest: "It was too respectful, if you ask me."

He also spilled the beans over his proposal to her in July when they were in Crete, Greece.

"I got down on one knee and I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?'"

When she kept quiet, he took the plunge and said: "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."

Jonas himself had no objections when Chopra asked him if he was fine with wearing a turban, holding a sword and riding a horse for the traditional marriage rituals.

He said "I am… I can't wait", she told Vogue.

Tomorrow, the wait will be over.