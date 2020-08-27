Chinese viewers still upset with singer Lee Hyo-ri over 'Mao' quip

SEOUL • When South Korean singer-actress Lee Hyo-ri suggested Mao as a stage name for herself for the debut of a girl group on a reality television programme, Chinese viewers saw red.

They continued to demand an apology after the producers of the MBC programme Hangout With Yoo - centred around popular host Yoo Jae-suk - posted a statement on Monday on the matter.

Lee had said on the Aug 22 episode: "Let's make (it) Chinese to be more global. How about Mao?"

Her statement infuriated many Chinese viewers, who complained on the celebrity's Instagram account that she was making fun of communist leader Mao Zedong, a respected figure in Chinese history.

On Monday, the show's producers posted a statement on Instagram addressing the incident.

"Although we had no intention of alluding to the individual mentioned in the concerns raised, we have edited out that section of the programme for paid replay services in order to stop any more misunderstanding," said the producers.

"We will try to be more careful and sincere in making the programmes."

The stage name for Lee on Hangout With Yoo, already decided upon, is something else, the producers added.

However, the announcement further angered Chinese viewers. They responded that Lee had not apologised in person.

"Although it wasn't intentional, shouldn't there be an apology if it made (her) international audience angry?" said a commentator in Chinese.

"Lee should stop hiding behind the producers and face her mistake. It's her responsibility."

Chinese viewers continued to flood the comments section on the singer's personal Instagram account after Monday's statement, telling her off for deleting comments and for remaining silent on the issue.

"The programme team simply deleting part of the content is not the end, and we now ask you and the people involved to make a sincere public apology," said one user under one of Lee's posts.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK