Chinese singer Sun Nan slammed for sending his kids to sub-standard school

SHANGHAI - Netizens have given well-known Chinese singer Sun Nan an F grade for sending his children to a school whose academic credentials are reportedly below par.

The hashtag, Sun Nan Sends His Kids To Unqualified School, which has received more than 260 million views on Weibo, started after his wife Pan Wei gave an interview to promote her book The Art Of Artless Life.

She revealed that the family had relocated from Beijing to Xuzhou three years ago to pave the way for their children to study in a "traditional culture" school.

There was an Internet uproar when the Education Department of Xuzhou revealed that the school - Chung Hwa College of Traditional Culture - was not recognised as an official educational institution

Netizens wondered if Pan was an "evil stepmother", sending her own daughter with Sun to a good school, but registering her stepchildren - Sun has two kids from a past marriage - in Chung Hwa College.

Some netizens even urged Sun's ex-wife to rectify the situation, according to the What's On Weibo portal.

Others also speculated over whether Sun and Pan had a financial stake in the college, prompting its head to issue a denial.

The singer has not addressed the issue on his official Weibo page yet.