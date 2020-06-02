Chinese singer Lu Han takes down music video after plagiarism claims

BEIJING • Chinese singer Lu Han has taken down his latest music video from the Internet due to accusations of plagiarism.

Lu, 30, released his new song Slow Motion and the accompanying music video last Friday.

However, fans of Yorushika said the video's storyboard was similar to that of the song So I Quit Music by the Japanese rock duo released in April last year.

On Sunday, Lu's studio released a statement on Weibo and acknowledged there were similarities.

It said it has taken down the video online as it has "zero tolerance" for plagiarism, even though the company producing the video denied the accusation.

Lu's studio said it had apologised to Yorushika, the company which produced their music video and friends who were concerned about the issue. It added that it would look for a new partner to redo the music video for Slow Motion and be more vigilant in future.

Lu was a former member of K-pop boy band Exo. He left the group in 2014.

He released his solo debut album Reloaded in 2015. From 2015 to 2018, he was a cast member of Chinese variety show Keep Running.

Lu is one of the mentors on Chinese talent reality show Produce Camp 2020.