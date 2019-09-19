Chinese hospital ordered to pay $23,290 to actor Wu Jing for using his name in brochure

The advertisement declared that customers who opted for prostate surgery would go on to become the "fiercest wolf warrior in bed".

The claim, made by Jundu 339 Hospital in Kunming in China, was made in a brochure that featured actor Wu Jing, 45.

It was handed out to folk at Kunming railway station in July 2018.

But the actor, who starred in the successful action movie Wolf Warrior (2015) and sequel Wolf Warrior 2 (2017), had not given permission to the hospital to use his name.

Now, he has won a lawsuit against the hospital whose brochure said: "It takes only seven days to restore your prostate back to the status of young age and let you be the fiercest wolf warrior in bed."

The Beijing Evening News reported that Wu was concerned that people would think that he suffered from a prostate ailment and that he was linked to the hospital.

On Monday (Sept 16), the court ordered the hospital to pay Wu 120,000 yuan (S$23,290) for economic losses and emotional distress.

Other Chinese celebrities have also gone after companies which try to profit from their fame.

Actress Angelababy, for example, has sued a restaurant over illegal use of her image.