Chinese concerts galore: At least 20 coming in the next few months

SINGAPORE - In the coming months, Singaporean Peter Sng is looking forward to enjoying at least six Mandopop concerts.

In October, the 39-year-old logistics executive will watch performances by Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao, Singaporean singer Celeste Syn and Taiwanese singers Lara Liang, Julia Peng and Chao Chuan.

A month after that, Mr Sng will catch three solo gigs - by Taiwanese singer Christine Fan, Taiwanese actress-singer Rainie Yang and Singaporean singer Joi Chua.

These shows are among at least 20 Mandopop and Cantopop concerts that will be held from this month until January 2020 - including home-grown star JJ Lin's two sold-out nights at the National Stadium in December - a bumper crop which concert organisers and promoters attribute to several reasons, including more players on the scene.

A similar bonanza of Chinese concerts had happened in the second half of 2016, with also around 20 shows taking place.

Mr Keith Sim, director of Biz Trends Media, which is bringing in musicians Fan, Peng and Chao, as well as Taiwanese balladeer Fei Yu-ching and Hong Kong Cantopop diva Frances Yip, says with more promoters coming into Singapore, the number of shows held here has increased significantly.

Although recent years have seen the rising popularity of K-pop, Mr Sim says: "Mandopop and Cantopop still have their own pool of supporters," adding that 70 to 80 per cent of the tickets to his shows have been sold.

Mr Edwin Lum, business development manager of CK Star Entertainment - which entered the Singapore market in 2018 and is bringing in Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu in October - says: "We believe one objective for singers is to be relevant to their target audience. In addition to coming up with hit songs and appearing on programmes, one way they can do so is to go on tour and meet their fans in different countries and cities."

Mr Adrian Leong, founder and executive vice-president of IMC Captasia Group, which is producing Singaporean singer Joi Chua's concert in November, says the increase in purchasing power in the region spells valuable opportunities for artists to go on tour.

"While the Mandopop and Cantopop scene is crowded, we feel there is always room for up-and-coming artists. In the past year, IMC Captasia Group has created an artist development and management arm to groom and promote new artists, with the view for them to tour within the next few years."

For Mr Sng, more concerts means more choices. He says: "I prefer to watch concerts in Singapore, because travelling overseas to watch them can cost a lot."

Attending them here, though, is also not cheap as the bachelor typically goes for the most expensive seats "to feel the atmosphere and get the best sound quality".

Tickets for the six upcoming shows he is going for has set him back by $1,010, which comes out of his food budget. The foodie says: "I could have spent the money eating seafood regularly in nice restaurants. Now, I will be eating at hawker centres and food courts for a few months.

"But I think attending concerts is worth it because listening to the singers belt out their songs will give me great memories."

Select list of upcoming Chinese concerts

1. MY SONGS 7



Get up close and personal with singers Wang Mon Ling, Johnny Yin, Tseng Shu-chin, Shih Hsiao-jung, and group Nan Fang Er Chong Chang (Southern Duo) from Taiwan for a night of great songs and wonderful memories.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Sept 14, 7.30pm

Admission: $48 to $148 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

2. MY LOVE ANDY LAU WORLD TOUR



At this concert with a grand four-sided stage, the Hong Kong Heavenly King is expected to sing Cantonese hits such as You Are My Woman and If One Day, as well as Mandarin numbers such as Forget Love Potion and Chinese People.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Sept 25 to 28, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $368 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888)

3. SG:SW2019 I WRITE THE SONGS FINALE CONCERT



Out of the 354 songs received this year during the open call submission for SG:SW2019 I Write The Songs, a nation-wide Mandopop songwriting festival, 12 will be shortlisted to be performed at this finale concert.

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Far East Organization Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard

When: Sept 28, 7.30pm

Admission: $18 and $25 from Sistic

4. CROWD LU 2019 WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE 11TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT



The 2018 gig of this Taiwanese singer, composer and actor at the Esplanade Concert Hall was sold-out. This time, fans can be prepared to hear classic hits, such as the soulful ballad Yu Zai (Little Fish).

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Oct 5, 7pm

Admission: $68 to $188 from Sistic

5. WE ARE SINGERS 2



Taiwanese singers Chao Chuan and Julia Peng have participated in the Chinese reality show I Am A Singer. Expect to hear Mandarin hit songs such as Chao's I Am Ugly But Tender and Peng's Darling.

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Oct 5, 8pm

Admission: $28 to $188 from Sistic

bit.ly/stsingers

6. FEI YU QING FAREWELL CONCERT ENCORE SHOW



If you missed this Taiwanese balladeer's farewell concerts in March 2019, this will be another chance to hear the evergreen hits of the veteran singer.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Oct 12, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $258 from Sports Hub Tix

7. in::music - CELESTE SYN & LARA LIANG: FAREWELL PERFECTION



Singaporean singer-songwriter Syn joins hands with Taiwanese pop singer Liang to present a cross-border showcase inspired by their pursuit of perfection.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Oct 18, 8pm

Admission: $20 from Sistic

8. RONGHAO LI IF I WERE YOUNG WORLD TOUR



The Chinese singer is dubbed "Mandopop's fastest rising star", and stops to his latest world tour sold out in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Oct 19, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $198 from Sports Hub Tix

9. JONATHAN LEE THOSE SONGS THROUGH THE YEARS LIVE IN SINGAPORE



Dubbed the godfather of Taiwanese pop, this musician has written more than 300 songs to date, either sung by himself - such as Suffering Of Loneliness and Newly Written Old Song - or produced for the approximately 70 artists he has worked with.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Oct 26, 7pm

Admission: $98 to $188 from Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

10. YESTERDAY ONCE MORE



A starry line-up, including local entertainers Jack Neo, Marcus Chin, Suhaimi Yusof, P. Silvarajoo, getai stars Wang Lei, Lee Pei Fen, as well as xinyao luminaries Roy Loi and Pan Ying, will celebrate the songs of yesteryear.

Where: Hall 601 to 604, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard

When: Oct 27, 7.30pm

Admission: $38 to $88 from Sistic

11. FRANCES YIP GLORIOUS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT



The Cantopop diva will bring audiences down memory lane with her hit songs, such as The Bund.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall

When: Nov 9, 7.30pm

Admission: $48 to $188 from Sistic

12. RAINIE YANG YOUTH LIES WITHIN SINGAPORE



This Taiwanese Mandopop singer has released 10 albums with popular tracks such as Take Me Away and Traces Of Time In Love. This upcoming show is expected to revolve around the theme of youth.

Where: The Star Theatre

When: Nov 9, 7pm

Admission: $108 to $198 from Apactix

13. FANFAN ROAD TO HAPPINESS



Taiwanese singer-songwriter Christine Fan, also known as FanFan, will perform her first concert in Singapore.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Nov 16, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $198 from Sports Hub Tix

14. in::music - STELLAVEE: SAY WHAAAT?



Comprising Singaporean singer-songwriters Stella Seah and Vee, this pop duo will present their eclectic compositions, some yet-to-be-released, at their first ticketed showcase.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

When: Nov 29, 8pm

Admission: $20 from Sistic

15. JAY CHOU CARNIVAL WORLD TOUR



This eighth concert tour by the Taiwanese Mandopop king will celebrate his 20 years in the music business.

Where: National Stadium

When: Jan 10 and 11, 8pm

Admission: $198 to $368 from Sports Hub Tix