Chinese actress Tang Yifei says three of her relatives infected with coronavirus

Some Chinese celebrities have seen work dry up as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but actress Tang Yifei has been left especially shaken by the outbreak.

The 38-year-old native of Wuhan city revealed in a talkshow late on Monday (Feb 10) that three of her relatives were found to have the virus but have since recovered.

Tang, who appeared on the programme with husband, actor Ling Xiaosu, 39, said both of them would not be on the show if they had gone ahead with plans to host a reunion dinner in Wuhan.

"If we have proceeded with the reunion dinner, we would not be recording this programme," she said.

Tang, who acted in sci-fi movie Future X-Cops (2010) with Andy Lau, Barbie Hsu and Fan Bingbing, said she and her family have been stranded in Wuhan since the outbreak.

Her family usually spends Chinese New Year in Beijing, but had gone to Wuhan this year as most of their relatives live in the city.

A few days after the cancelled reunion dinner, Tang found out that her granduncle, grandaunt and aunt were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Her 80-year-old grandaunt was in a more serious condition due to her age, but all three have since recovered.

After the programme was screened, Tang also went on Weibo to cheer on her three relatives as well as others infected by the virus.

Tang and Ling have a son, four, and a daughter, one. Tang rose to prominence after playing Qin Keqing in the 2010 TV adaptation of the classical novel The Dream Of Red Mansions.