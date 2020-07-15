Chinese actress Qin Lan's views on marriage and childbirth win support from female netizens

Chinese actress Qin Lan, who played Empress Fuca in the hit Chinese period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), has strong words for those who are excessively concerned about her personal life.

In a recent interview with Chinese media, the 40-year-old actress was asked about her thoughts on marriage.

She said while she had felt pressure to get married a few years ago, she believes that "just like acting, love and marriage has to happen naturally, without any demands or expectations".

She added that she is not ready to tie the knot - a decision for which she has been criticised. "Some have said my decision not to get married is because I do not want to be responsible".

Qin added that she had always "found the thought very strange". She noted: "Isn't it more irresponsible to get married for marriage's sake?"

The interview then moved on to a discussion about childbirth. The actress, in response to those who say having children is a woman's duty, said heatedly: "Whether my uterus is used or not, what business is it of yours?"

Many female netizens praised her frankness and progressive thoughts on womanhood, with many supporting her decisions.

One wrote: "I think it's good not to get married. I have a lot of time to do my own things. There is more to a woman's life than marriage and childrearing."

Another said: "The decision to not get married or not have children shouldn't be seen as an illness. Rather, it is the idea that marriage and childbirth are a must that is the illness."

Related Story Love the show? Learn how to dress in a modern day Yanxi style