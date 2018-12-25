Chinese actor Hu Ge marries fellow actress? No such thing, says entertainment company

The entertainment company managing popular Chinese actor Hu Ge has quashed rumours that he has tied the knot with fellow actress, Zhang Leyun, after speculation was rife recently on Chinese social media platforms.

According to local media reports, netizens on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo were in a frenzy after they learnt that 36-year-old Hu had supposedly registered his marriage with Zhang, 23, in secret.

Reports said that a staff member from a wedding company had revealed online that they had received a job from Hu.

Rumours then swirled that his love interest was Zhang, a young actress who also works under Hu's management company, Tangren Media.

But on Monday (Dec 24), Tangren Media denied the rumours on its official Weibo account, saying: "Hu Ge is married? There is absolutely no such thing."

When approached by Chinese media for comments, Tangren Media again dismissed the speculation and called it "outrageous".

Fans of Hu have always taken a keen interest in his love life and the actor has had to deflect talks on his relationships several times in the past.

In October last year, Hu refused to comment on talks that he was back together with his former girlfriend and singer Xue Jianing

"There're a lot of rumours. Everyone just has to get used to it slowly," he said then.

Hu is known for his breakout role as Li Xiaoyao in the 2005 wuxia TV series Chinese Paladin.

His popularity rose in recent years when he acted in Nirvana In Fire, a historical TV drama. The role won him the Best Actor accolade at the 22nd Magnolia Awards.

In 2015, he was named the world's most beautiful person in an annual ranking by China media outlet sohu.com.

Hu surprised fans last year when he announced that he would be taking a two-year break from acting to study in the United States. The actor enrolled at San Jose University in California.