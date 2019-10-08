China's Ne Zha among record 93 submissions for best international feature film Oscar

LOS ANGELES (XINHUA) - A record-breaking 93 films, including three Chinese-language ones, will vie for best international feature film at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday (Oct 7).

Earlier this year, its board of governors voted to rename the Foreign Language Film category and expanded the shortlist of finalists from nine to 10.

The 93 submissions break the previous record of 92 in 2017.

The Chinese entry is box-office hit Ne Zha.

The White Storm 2 - Drug Lords is Hong Kong's choice while Dear Ex is Taiwan's pick.

The 10 finalists will be announced on Dec 16.

The final five nominees will be revealed on Jan 13, with the Oscars set to be held on Feb 9 in Los Angeles.