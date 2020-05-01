China's box office facing over $6 billion in losses

SHANGHAI • China's box office faces losses of more than 30 billion yuan (S$6 billion) this year after the coronavirus forced theatres to shut and the production and distribution of films to be suspended, state media reported on Wednesday.

The estimate was provided at a meeting organised by the industry's regulator, the National Film Administration, according to state broadcaster CCTV-6's China Film Report.

The restrictions imposed in late January came ahead of the week-long Chinese New Year holidays, traditionally a peak period for moviegoing and film launches, dealing a blow to the industry.

Films slated to open during the Chinese New Year holidays - including action flicks The Rescue and Vanguard, animated feature Jiang Ziya: Legend Of Deification and action-comedy Detective Chinatown 3 - were held over.

Some theatres were briefly allowed to reopen after the number of new cases sharply dropped in China, but were later shut again amid worries that early relaxation of lockdowns could spark another wave of infections.

Mr Wang Xiaohui, the administration's director, told attendees to cooperate with local governments and banks to amass support for the industry, which could involve measures such as rental waivers or the provision of funds to offer discounted movie tickets.

He also said it was necessary to deepen industry reform and to encourage cross-region mergers and acquisitions in China's movie-theatre industry, which has the largest number of screens globally and is home to the world's second biggest box office after the United States.

China's largest cinema chain operator, Wanda Film Holding, estimated last month that it may see first-quarter losses of up to 650 million yuan due to the closures.

REUTERS