China to turn Liu Cixin's science-fiction novel into live-action drama

BEIJING • China is turning author Liu Cixin's Hugo Award-winning science-fiction novel, The Three-Body Problem, into a live-action television drama, although the date of release has yet to be unveiled.

The upcoming television drama, known as Three-Body, is on the list of several dozen dramas to be released by Tencent Video, a major Chinese online streaming platform.

A concept poster and a list of major cast members, including director Yang Lei, have been unveiled by Tencent Penguin Pictures.

The Three-Body Problem is the first book of a science-fiction trilogy that revolves around physicist Ye Wenjie's contact with the Trisolaran civilisation living in a three-sun system, and the following centuries-long clashes between earthlings and aliens.

The second and third books in the trilogy are The Dark Forest and Death's End respectively.

Chinese science-fiction fans are looking forward to the adaptation of the critically acclaimed trilogy into movies and television dramas.

A Chinese film adaptation of The Three-Body Problem, starring Feng Shaofeng and Zhang Jingchu, was slated to be released in 2017, but the movie has been put on hold indefinitely.

The animated adaptation of The Three-Body Problem was announced last year by Chinese online video sharing platform Bilibili. It is scheduled to be released online next year.

The Wandering Earth, another science-fiction novel by Liu, 57, was turned into a blockbuster film last year that generated a box-office revenue of 4.68 billion yuan (S$921.8 million) in China.

