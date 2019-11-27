China takings: Frozen 2 earns more in opening weekend than Frozen's entire run in 2014

The box-office figure in China for Frozen 2 warmed the hearts of Disney's top brass in the United States.

Opening in China over the weekend, the studio's animated film put the heat on other rivals in the cinemas, netting a cool US$53.2 million (S$72.7 million).

That haul easily overtook the US$48 million earned by the original Frozen film during its entire Chinese theatrical run in 2014, reported trade publication Variety.

In America, Frozen 2 put the icing on the cake with a US$127 million opening-weekend haul.

But given that musical animated releases are not a super-popular genre in China, pundits predict that Frozen 2 might not go on to top the box-office harvest of another animated movie - Zootopia - in 2016 in that country.

That Disney release was a wild success with Chinese audiences, netting US$236 million.