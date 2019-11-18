Chiling Lin's wedding gifts include salt and tea

TAIPEI • Taiwanese model Chiling Lin and Japanese actor-singer Akira held their wedding yesterday in Tainan in Taiwan - Tainan is her father's home town.

She had asked guests not to give her hongbao. But what do you give a bride who can buy almost anything she wants?

Tainan's mayor Huang Wei-cher said the challenge of finding a gift for Lin was harder than fielding a candidate for elections.

The authorities decided to treat the wedding as though the city was "giving Lin away".

It gifted Akira's family with items linked to traditional marriage rites, such as oil, salt, firewood, vinegar and tea.

According to Taipei Times, the couple also received a set of silk bedsheets and pillow cases as well as dried longan and longan honey to help bring sons to the family.

Lin, 44, who announced her marriage to Akira, 38, in June, held the wedding at the Tainan Art Museum. Taiwan News reported that the space had been rented out from 5.30pm until midnight yesterday for NT$170,000 (S$7,580).

The space can accommodate up to 15 tables.

Invitations were reportedly sent to TV host Dee Hsu, comedian Mickey Huang, actress Ariel Lin and singer Wang Leehom, among others.

A live broadcast online yesterday showed the couple beginning the ceremony in the afternoon.

She reportedly wore a Ralph Lauren gown.