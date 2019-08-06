Chiling Lin to become a mother?

TAIPEI • Time is not on Chiling Lin's side.

The Taiwan model-host, 44, married Japanese singer Akira, 37, in June, with talk that they said "I do" in a hurry because she is pregnant.

Lin, who is said to have frozen her eggs in 2014 to improve her chances of becoming a mother, has downplayed such speculation.

But she told media in Taipei recently that she would like to have twins - preferably a boy and a girl - if she is in the family way.

She added that she would be devoting more time to charity and family responsibilities at this stage of her life and would work hard to be an irreplaceable wife.

Now, news has surfaced that Lin is walking the talk, with her visiting a fertility clinic. Oriental Daily reported that if all goes well, she can expect to be a mother next year.

Meanwhile, there is a more pressing family matter to settle.

Because the couple married without a long courtship, they have not discussed in detail issues such as where to live, with both of them shuttling between Taiwan and Japan.

But if Lin gets pregnant, pundits expect the duo to opt for a more permanent base to raise their kid.

Any birth will also please Lin's mother, whose ill health was one of the factors that was said to have swayed Lin's decision to marry Akira.

Her mother wanted to witness the marriage.