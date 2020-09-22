Chiling Lin goes for surgery for bronchial problems

TAIPEI • Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin has reportedly been trying to get pregnant ever since she married Japanese actor Akira, 39, in June last year.

Lin, 45, was recently seen at a hospital in Taipei but the visit was unfortunately not linked to good news.

Taiwan's Apple Daily learnt that she went for an operation at the Ear Nose & Throat (ENT) department at the hospital last Thursday.

The newspaper sought confirmation from Lin's manager, who said that Lin went for an operation for bronchial problems which had bugged her for five years.

"Sister Chiling has been suffering from allergic inflammation due to bronchial problems. The doctors advised her to do a minor operation at the ENT department after examining her respiratory system," the manager said.

Lin's manager declined to confirm her exact condition, but said that she has been discharged from hospital .

This is not the first time that Lin has had health issues.

The Red Cliff (2008, 2009) actress fell from a horse and fractured six ribs while filming an advertisement in Dalian, China, in 2005.

In 2018, she had to take a break from promoting the film The Monkey King 3, which also starred Aaron Kwok and Feng Shaofeng, in Beijing.

Her manager told the media then that doctors have advised her to rest and take antibiotics after she was found to have an autoimmune disease.

Last year, Lin had to absent herself from a charity event in Taipei as she had a flu and lost her voice after attending an event in Shanghai.