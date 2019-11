Taiwanese supermodel Chiling Lin, 44, got hitched to Japanese band Exile's Akira, 38, on Sunday in her father's home town of Tainan. The glamour of the event, held at Tainan Art Museum with an after-party at five-star hotel Silks Place Tainan, was amped up by the bride's outfits from renowned designers. Jan Lee looks at the night's fashion highlights