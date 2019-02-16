Chicago police say there is 'no evidence' Jussie Smollett's assault claims are a hoax

CHICAGO (WASHINGTON POST) - Chicago police are pushing back against news reports that Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged his own attack in the city last month.

"While we haven't found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as the victim, not a suspect. The investigation continues."

Chicago police have said they are investigating the alleged assault against Smollett, who is black and openly gay, as a possible hate crime.

Smollett told police he was attacked around 2am on Jan 29 by two people who yelled racial and homophobic slurs, tied a rope around his neck and poured a chemical substance, which he believes to be bleach, on him.

According to Smollett, at least one assailant told him "this is MAGA country" during the attack.

In his statement, Guglielmi said police will continue interviews on Friday with two people of interest, who appeared in surveillance images released earlier this month.

Chicago police said on Thursday that they had identified the individuals in the images.

"The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported," Guglielmi tweeted. "They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives."

On Thursday evening, CBS Chicago - citing an unnamed "source with intimate knowledge of the investigation" - reported that investigators believe Smollett and two "non-cooperating witnesses" had staged the attack.

ABC7, meanwhile, published a report citing "multiple sources" who told the ABC affiliate that police were investigating whether the actor and the "two persons of interest" had "staged the attack allegedly because Smollett was being written off Empire."

Related Story Empire actor Jussie Smollett assaulted in Chicago in potential hate crime

Related Story Empire actor Jussie Smollett says he's OK at first appearance since alleged attack

In a tweet on Thursday night, Guglielmi said the hoax reports were "unconfirmed by case detectives."

He noted that police superintendent Eddie Johnson, who told ABC7 earlier this month that Smollett "had been cooperative" in the investigation, had followed up with them "to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed (Chicago Police Department) sources are uninformed and inaccurate."

Twentieth Century Fox and Fox Entertainment also responded to the reports in a strongly worded statement: "The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off EMPIRE is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him."

Several of Smollett's Empire colleagues, including co-creator Danny Strong, also denied the show had considered writing off the actor's character, Jamal Lyon, an openly gay R&B artist.

The hoax reports surfaced on the same day Good Morning America aired an interview with Smollett, who talked in detail for the first time about the alleged attack.

Smollett appeared emotional as he spoke to ABC's Robin Roberts. He said he was "p****d off" about the attack - and at critics doubting his account.

"At first, it was like, 'Listen, if I tell the truth, then that's it, because it's the truth,'" Smollett said. "Then it became a thing of, like, 'Oh, how can you doubt that, like how do you not believe that. It's the truth.' And then it became a thing of, like, 'Oh, it's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth.'"

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

The actor told Roberts he believed some doubted his story because he said his attackers referenced US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan (MAGA).

"It feels like if I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me... a lot more," he said. "And that says a lot about the place that we are in our country right now."

Smollett also said some media reports about his alleged assault were inaccurate. He said, for example, he never told police his attackers were wearing MAGA hats.

"I didn't need to add anything like that," he said. "I don't need some MAGA hat as the cherry on top of some racist sundae."

He explained some of the more scrutinised details of the case, including why he did not change his clothes or remove the rope from his neck after the attack ("I wanted (the police) to see what this was," he told Roberts.)

Smollett also explained his initial hesitation - referenced in the police report - to go to police about the attack. "There's a level of pride there. We live in a society where, as a gay man, you are considered somehow to be weak," he said. "And I'm not weak. We, as a people, are not weak."

Outside of acting, Smollett has established himself as an activist, working alongside organisations dedicated to HIV/Aids awareness, civil rights and LGBTQ advocacy - a background he referenced while addressing the scepticism surrounding his claims.

"I'm an advocate. I respect too much the people - who I am now one of those people - who have been attacked in any way," he told Roberts.

"You do such a disservice when you lie about things like this."