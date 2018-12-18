Cheung's studio confirms she has given birth to third child

HONG KONG • Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has given birth to a boy and he has turned one month old, a post on her studio's Weibo account confirmed yesterday.

The Weibo post said: "Dear fans, friends in the media and working partners, the studio is very happy to announce a piece of happy news on behalf of Cecilia: Madam Cecilia Cheung gave birth to her third child in November, and both mother and son are doing well.

"Her children and family have always been the most important people that Cecilia has taken care of. In the future, Cecilia will give her all to build and enhance the quality of life for her three children as they grow older, and also work towards creating even better projects."

Referring to the baby as "Little Prince" in Mandarin, the post also said that the boy had reached one month of age.

There are also photos of Cheung on the background of the studio's Weibo account, although it is not known when they were taken.

At 10.30am yesterday, Cheung posted to her Weibo account a drawing of her and her three sons, with a short caption: "My Love" followed by a heart emoji.

The confirmation comes after Hong Kong media reported last month that Cheung had given birth to her third child, a boy, at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on Nov 25.

The studio also thanked everyone for their well wishes and concern. It did not give the identity of the child's father.

According to Chinese website Sina, Cheung is resting in Hong Kong and has not announced any future work projects.

Cheung, 38, has two sons - Lucas, 11, and Quintus, eight - from her five-year marriage with actor Nicholas Tse.

She moved to Singapore with her two sons after her divorce from Tse and was linked to a Singaporean tycoon in March this year. She has since moved back to Hong Kong.

Her mother Davies Shally disclosed in a TV programme then that her daughter's new boyfriend is a 65-year-old businessman from Singapore.

Apple Daily reported last month that the tycoon is believed to be the baby's father. He is said to be from a rich family and owns a listed company. He is also reportedly a shareholder in a Singapore food and beverage chain.

Since then, there have been other speculations on the father's identity, with some media outlets saying that he is either a China tycoon who has been a long-term resident of Singapore or a businessman from China in his 50s whom Cheung met through her father Cheung Yan Yung.