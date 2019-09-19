Charli XCX's intriguing blend of avant-pop

On Charli XCX's third studio album, the British singer-songwriter seems to struggle with whether she wants to embrace the mainstream that has proven so successful for her or throw a spanner in the pop machinery with her experimentation and avant-pop sensibilities.

Radio-and streaming-friendly hits co-exist alongside antitheses to bubblegum pop numbers on the 15-track album.

For instance, Blame It On Your Love, featuring a sassy verse by current pop music phenomenon Lizzo, is a remake of the song titled Track 10 off Charli's 2017 Mixtape Pop 2.

But this dancehall beat-infused version with the heavy hand of pop production strips the original of its eccentric digital squeals and blips.

The result is a safe, family-friendly tune that seems at odds with Charli's edgy core.

Along with the electro-pop numbers 1999 and 2099 with South Africa-born pop darling Troye Sivan, and the intimate Warm featuring American pop-rock sister trio Haim, there are plenty of accessible tracks.

But Charli really shines when she is pushing the boundaries of pop music - that it should sound abrasive but inclusive and global.

The cacophonous Click, featuring German pop princess Kim Petras and Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, is made with samples of what sound like selfie shutter clicks and the metallic clanging of bullet shells hitting the floor.

AVANT-POP

CHARLI Charli XCX Asylum/Atlantic 4 Stars

Meanwhile, Shake It is almost like a modern-day version of Atlanta crunk duo Ying Yang Twins' sexually-charged Wait (The Whisper Song), featuring artists such as New Orleans bounce music pioneer Big Freedia and Brazilian drag queen and pop star Pabllo Vittar.

They add their flavour and rough edges that are characteristic of Charli's experimental pop.

But whether she is playing it safe with shiny pop or flipping the proverbial bird to manufactured pop music, the album remains intriguing.