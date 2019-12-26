Charlene Choi pregnant? HK singer-actress clarifies illness gave her a rounder face

The recent sightings of Charlene Choi with a rounder face gave birth to rumours that she was pregnant.

But the Hong Kong singer-actress has refuted such talk, saying that her new look was due to an illness.

According to media outlet Sky Post, Choi, 37, initially thought she had gained weight so she consulted a doctor for advice to get back in shape.

The doctor felt that it was prudent for her to go for scans which revealed that she had lymphatic cysts.

Choi has since resorted to both western and traditional Chinese medicine treatments to tackle the problem.

But she is in the pink of health, career-wise, moving on from sweety-pie roles to more challenging assignments, such as playing a nurse who fears physical intimacy in The Lady Improper.

The latter role earned her a Best Actress nomination in this year's Hong Kong Film Awards.

Choi, who split up from Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng, 47, in 2010, is also in a stable relationship with "Mahjong Prince" Anthony Shi. They started dating in 2017.