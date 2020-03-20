Charlene Choi and Kenny Kwan remain in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi and singer-actor Kenny Kwan have remained in Malaysia after the country went into lockdown.

Choi, 37, and Kwan, 39, had been filming the drama series, Female Forensic Doctor JD, in Malaysia when Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday night that the country would go on lockdown from Wednesday to March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

During this period, foreigners and tourists will not be allowed to enter the country, while Malaysians are banned from travelling overseas. All Malaysians who have returned from overseas will have to undergo a health check and be self-quarantined for 14 days.

Foreigners are allowed to leave the country during the lockdown.

After the announcement, the Hong Kong stars and the crew members packed their luggage and headed to the next filming location overnight.

Filming for the new TV series has since been suspended. Choi and Kwan's manager Mani Fok told the media that the pair have remained in Malaysia.

Ms Fok said if they returned to Hong Kong, they could be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days when they returned to Malaysia, which would further delay the filming schedule.

She admitted the two-week lockdown has already affected the schedule and would further impact the actors' subsequent work commitments. "It is a headache for me, but rest assured, they are safe for now," she was quoted as saying by Ming Pao Daily News.

She added that most of the series' actors have remained in their hotels and would wait for filming to resume early next month.