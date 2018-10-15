Champion of mental health

World Mental Health Day put mental health problems in the spotlight last week, but the television show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has been drawing attention to it for years - and through the unlikely medium of a musical romantic comedy, no less.

The series has won considerable critical acclaim - including a Golden Globe, two Emmys and mentions on numerous year-end best-show lists. It also drew praise for its thoughtful depiction of mental disorders, which is often conveyed through offbeat-but-pointed song-and-dance numbers.