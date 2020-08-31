Chadwick Boseman tweet is Twitter's most-liked post

The last tweet from late American actor Chadwick Boseman's account announcing the 43-year-old's death from colon cancer is now the most-liked tweet of all time, according to Twitter.

Twitter announced it with a retweet of the post: "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever," referencing the actor's most famous role to date - the titular superhero in Black Panther (2018) and the king of a fictional African nation known as Wakanda.

The tweet, which posted a black-and-white photo of Boseman alongside a statement announcing his death and a previously undisclosed colon cancer diagnosis, has more than 6.2 million likes and three million retweets. It was posted at 10.11am Singapore time on Saturday.

The company has also reinstated the Black Panther hashtag emoji following Boseman's death.

The previously most-liked tweet of all time was from former United States president Barack Obama's account.

Mr Obama tweeted a Nelson Mandela quote in August 2017, in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia, car attack in which a man drove his car into a crowd of peaceful protesters who had been protesting against white supremacists.

It read: "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion."

The tweet has 4.3 million likes and 1.6 million retweets.

Boseman was an iconic actor to African-Americans, portraying several important historical figures in the community, such as baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), soul singer James Brown in Get On Up (2014), and Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017).