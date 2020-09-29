Chadwick Boseman gave some of his 21 Bridges salary to co-star Sienna Miller so she was fairly compensated

LONDON - British actress Sienna Miller revealed that the late American actor Chadwick Boseman gave up part of his own earnings on the film 21 Bridges so that she was compensated fairly.

"I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," Miller, 38, told Empire Magazine.

The 2019 crime thriller saw Miller and Boseman team up as detectives. He was also the film's co-producer and instrumental in getting her on board.

She told Empire: "He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, 10-fold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn't want to work anymore. I'd been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him."

As her eight-year-old daughter Marlowe was also starting school, she told herself that she would do it only if she was "compensated in the right way".

"And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for... he said that that was what I deserved to be paid," she said.

The Black Panther actor died on Aug 28 at the age of 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.

She recounted the graciousness and respect with which he treated her, adding "there was no showiness... it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'"