Celine Dion's Courage tops the charts

LOS ANGELES • It took 17 years, but Immortality singer Celine Dion is back at No. 1.

The album, Courage, is the diva's fifth chart-topping release and first since A New Day Has Come in 2002.

Dion has released eight albums since then, in a mixture of French and English, but was blocked from the top spot on the Billboard 200 by artists such as Linkin Park (2003), Alicia Keys (2007) and Eminem (2013).

Although Courage is her first release in English since 2013, before the streaming boom, she relied on another chart advancement that has come into vogue to boost her sales: bundling albums with tickets to her live tour.

She is staging her Courage world tour, which was launched in Quebec City in Canada on Sept 18.

In June, she wrapped up her residency in Las Vegas that had lasted more than eight years.

Courage sold 109,000 albums and had only four million streams, according to tracker Nielsen, for a total of 113,000 units by the industry's current mathematics.

The next closest album is also a new release - Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5.

Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is at No. 3, while last week's No. 1, What You See Is What You Get by country singer Luke Combs, fell to No. 5.

At No. 4 is Lover by Taylor Swift.

