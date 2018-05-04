Tickets to Celine Dion's July shows go on sale, most expensive at $1,200

SINGAPORE - Tickets to pop star Celine Dion's first shows in Singapore will go on sale this month. While they start from $150, the VVIP tickets, priced at $1,200, are some of the most expensive for concerts held here.

The Canadian star behind hits like My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me will perform at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on July 3 and 4.

Tickets to the shows, which take place at the 6,000-capacity Sands Grand Ballroom, go on sale on May 10 and 11 for members of the singer's official fan club, Team Celine.

SingTel customers get to buy tickets on May 16 while general public ticket sales start from May 17. All ticket sales will start at 10am and will be sold at www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing and through ticketing agency Sistic.

The Singapore shows are part of the five-time Grammy winner's Celine Dion Live 2018 Tour, which includes other Asian cities like Jakarta, Manila and Tokyo.

On Thursday (May 3), the 50-year-old released a new song, Ashes, taken from the soundtrack to upcoming superhero movie Deadpool 2. The music video for the ballad features the titular character, played by Ryan Reynolds, doing an interpretive dance as Dion performs the song.

Céline Dion - Ashes (from the Deadpool 2 Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Other expensive concert tickets in Singapore include the ones by hard rock icons Guns N' Roses last year (2017), which went up to $2,063 and pop star Madonna in 2016, which went up to $1,288.