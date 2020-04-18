Celine Dion salutes healthcare workers

OTTAWA • Canadian singer Celine Dion has posted a heartfelt thanks to the "heroic" workers on the front line in the coronavirus fight and urged her fans to respect stay-at-home orders.

The video shot in the superstar's kitchen - two versions, in English and in French - had more than 2.5 million views across her social media feeds as of Thursday.

"Let's take care of each other and I know we will get through this together," she told her fans in the English version of the clip.

"There are so many heroes out there around the world who are going to work every single day, risking their lives - and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us," the 52-year-old singer said.

"These people have families and loved ones who they're worried about, but they still go out to work to save us, to serve us."

Dion went on to list "healthcare professionals, first responders, social workers and essential services providers" such as grocery store staff and delivery workers, saying: "We cannot thank all of you enough. We salute your bravery and we pray for you. Thank you so very much for the heroic work that you are doing for our world. We are eternally grateful."

Dion, who is famous for hits such as My Heart Will Go On and It's All Coming Back To Me Now, is self-isolating.

Last September, she kicked off her first world tour in a decade to promote her new album Courage - the first without Rene Angelil, her husband and manager, who died of cancer in 2016.

Last month, she announced the tour was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 17 shows in the United States and Canada postponed.

Dion will join other stars, including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez and Paul McCartney, for One World: Together At Home, a virtual global concert to be held tomorrow at 3am Singapore time.

The event presented by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation aims to celebrate and support healthcare and other front-line workers in the virus battle.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE