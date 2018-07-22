Celebrities with secret children

Not every celebrity family parades offspring as publicly as the Kardashians on their reality television shows.

British singing star Adele, for example, might be one of the world's highest-profile singers, but she is highly protective of her five-year-old son and has successfully sued a photo agency for publishing his pictures.

Hollywood couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are also famously guarded about their family life and have kept details of their two daughters, aged three and one, under wraps.

Closer to home, pop star Stefanie Sun has kept pictures of her five-year-old son, as well as his name, out of the public arena.

Then there are the recent revelations about the sons of Canadian rapper Drake and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong, which have put secret offspring in the spotlight again.

The Sunday Times rounds up celebrities who have made the news for having a love child.

JACKIE CHAN



Jackie Chan. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan has more than his fair share of daddy issues. He had an estranged relationship with son Jaycee, who was born in 1982 after he married Taiwanese actress Lin Feng-chiao.

In 1999, it was revealed that he had an affair with Hong Kong actress and former Miss Asia, Elaine Ng, which resulted in the birth of his love child, Etta, in the same year.

Etta, who was raised by Ng without Chan, recently made the news when she claimed that she was homeless because of "homophobic parents".

ANTHONY WONG



Anthony Wong. PHOTO: TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED



Hong Kong screen veteran Anthony Wong has had quite a bit of family drama in the last few months.

Soon after he was reunited with his two half-brothers in Australia in March, he admitted to fathering an illegitimate son.

The actor, known for his roles in the Infernal Affairs movie series and Hollywood movie The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008), 'fessed up after the boy's mother told Hong Kong's Apple Daily that she gave birth to his child in Britain back in 1998.

He has two other sons with his wife Ng Wai Zing, whom he married in 1992.

JUDE LAW



Jude Law. PHOTO: REUTERS



English actor Jude Law's brief fling with a then Hooters waitress back in 2008 resulted in a love child.

He underwent a paternity test which proved that he was the father of the now eight-year-old Sophia.

He has three other children from his marriage to actress Sadie Frost, which lasted from 1997 to 2003. In 2015, he became a father for the fifth time when his former lover, singer Catherine Harding, gave birth to a girl.

DRAKE



Drake. PHOTO: AFP



Like many rappers, Drake, one of contemporary hip-hop's biggest stars, uses his music to address the drama in his life.

The rumours that he had a son with French former adult actress Sophie Brussaux have been circulating since last year and his publicist had denied it then.

He finally came clean on his recent album, Scorpion: "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid."

This was soon after rival rapper Pusha T released a scathing song, The Secret Of Adidon, which accused Drake of being a deadbeat dad.

SIMON COWELL



Simon Cowell. PHOTO: AFP



When reality television show judge and music mogul Simon Cowell found out he was going to be a father, he had to keep it secret because his pregnant lover, Lauren Silverman, was then married to his best friend.

The couple later divorced and the American Idol/The X Factor judge and Silverman got together. Their son was born in 2014.

GAVIN ROSSDALE



Gavin Rossdale. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



For 15 years, British singer Gavin Rossdale thought that Daisy Lowe was his goddaughter.

A paternity test, taken while he was still married to No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, revealed that the Bush frontman was actually her biological father.

Daisy, now a 29-year-old model, was conceived as a result of Rossdale's brief affair with singer-turned-fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

CHRIS BROWN



Chris Brown. PHOTO: REUTERS



Perennial bad boy Chris Brown is always making the news for all the wrong reasons, and that includes owning up to a secret love child.

In 2015, TMZ revealed that he had fathered a then nine-month-old baby girl with former model Nia Guzman. It came as a surprise to many as he was then involved in on-again, off-again relationships with both pop star Rihanna and model Karrueche Tran.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER



Arnold Schwarzenegger. PHOTO: AFP



Action star and former Californian governor Arnold Schwarzenegger ended his 25-year marriage to Maria Shriver in 2011 after the Los Angeles Times revealed that he had fathered a son with his housekeeper Mildred Baena.

The now-20-year-old Joseph Baena is muscled like his 70-year-old dad. The pair have been spotted spending quality time together in public.

Schwarzenegger also has four children with Shriver, including budding actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24.