Celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde exposed for asking model to send him naked photos

Photographer Marcus Hyde, who has worked with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Ariana Grande, has been exposed for his alleged predatory behaviour.

Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya Nash took snapshots of their text exchange in which Hyde, 32, asked her to send naked photographs in return for a free photo shoot.

His reason was that he wanted to know if it was worth his time to work with her.

Nash refused and he humiliated her by saying he would just go on to work with celebrities.

But his baiting of the model has been shot down online, with Grande posting to tell models to never work with photographers who make them feel uncomfortable, reported Cosmopolitan.

"If they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed, that's (unfortunate) and I'm sorry that has happened to you."

The singer has since unfollowed Hyde on social media.

Pop-culture icon Kardashian has also cut ties, posting that "we cannot allow this type of behaviour to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out".

Hyde has not responded to the allegations but has made his Instagram account private.