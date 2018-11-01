Celebrity ghouls

MEMBERS OF K-POP GROUP TWICE

Popular K-pop girl group Twice celebrated their third anniversary with a Halloween-themed fan meeting in Seoul and each of the nine members went all out with her get-up.

Among the most memorable: Tzuyu (far left) dressed up as the Corpse Bride from the 2005 stop-motion animated film of the same name; Jeongyeon (left) as No Face from Japanese animated classic Spirited Away (2001) and Dahyun (above) as the creepy doll from the horror movie Annabelle (2014).

ANOK YAI, 20

Someone cast Egypt-born American model Anok Yai in the next Avatar movie already - she looked completely ready for a part when she showed up at a club dressed as Neytiri. But this Na'vi princess is even more fabulous than the original - she wears stilleto heels.

ARIEL WINTER, 20, AND LEVI MEADEN, 31

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter is all grown up as sexy bombshell Pamela Anderson. Winter's actor-boyfriend Levi Meaden played along by turning up as Anderson's ex-husband, musician Kid Rock.

KENDALL JENNER , 22, AND FAI KHADRA, 27

American model Kendall Jenner showed up at a Halloween party dressed all in pink, but she is no Barbie. Instead, she went as a fembot from the movie, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997).

And any fembot would naturally attract Austin Powers, so her singer friend Fai Khadra showed up as the flirty character next to her.

OLIVIA MUNN, 38

American actress Olivia Munn chose to stay away from her usual sexy Halloween costume route and dress up as the loud but equally fabulous Peik Lin of Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

In the movie, Peik Lin's red top had a bunny pattern, while Munn went with Hello Kitty. Either way, she rocked the look.

NOAH CENTINEO, 22, AND ROSS BUTLER, 28

These two actors are among the most popular heart-throbs on Netflix - Centineo is the star of Netflix romcoms To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, while Butler is the hunk on Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why - so naturally, netizens went crazy seeing pictures of them partying together.

Butler dressed up as superhero Wolverine, while Centineo was a very smiley Gaston from Beauty And The Beast.