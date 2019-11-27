Celebrities pay tribute to Goo Hara

The death of K-pop star Goo Hara, following the death of another K-pop idol Sulli last month, has left the K-pop industry in mourning - once again.

Fans and stars alike have paid tribute to Goo, as well as Sulli.

Goo, who debuted in 2008 as a member of girl group Kara, was discovered dead in her Seoul residence on Sunday.

According to media reports, foul play has reportedly been ruled out and Goo had left behind a note, reportedly filled with pessimistic thoughts.

BigBang rapper Top, 32, took to Instagram to remember Goo. In his stories, he posted screenshots of his last conversation with Goo.

Goo had asked him to watch a video of her single Midnight Queen.

Her last message wished Top a happy birthday, but he did not reply.

Top wrote: "Your last message to me was a happy birthday message that I did not reply to. I am really sorry Hara, rest in peace."

He added that Goo was "a good kid".

In remembrance of Goo and Sulli, singer-songwriter Nam Tae-hyun, 25, formerly of the hip-hop boy band Winner, posted a candid picture of himself, Sulli and Goo laughing. In it, Nam is holding a bottle of alcohol.

The post has since been deleted.

Last month, after Sulli's death, Nam had uploaded a post with a long caption detailing his own struggles with malicious online comments and revealed he had tried to take his own life before.

That post has also been deleted, presumably due to malicious comments it garnered.

Actress Park Min-young, 33, who was in Singapore on Sunday - the day of Goo's death - for awards show StarHub Night of Stars 2019, also posted a collage of black and white photos of Goo and her.

When I started getting noticed, you became worried and you told me to talk to you if I ever felt like I was struggling. You are so beautiful and brilliant, but I'm sorry I didn't do anything to help you. I'm so sorry.' RAPPER DINDIN, who posted a photo of Goo Hara with a glass of wine on Instagram following her death

They had worked together on the drama City Hunter (2011). The post has since been deleted.

Rapper DinDin, 28, similarly posted a photo of Goo with a glass of wine on Instagram following her death. He wrote: "When I started getting noticed, you became worried and you told me to talk to you if I ever felt like I was struggling.

"You are so beautiful and brilliant, but I'm sorry I didn't do anything to help you. I'm so sorry."

Fans have also flocked to Goo's public memorial in Seoul, which will be held until today, to pay their respects.

Several artists have postponed their events in the aftermath of Goo's death. Girl group Mamamoo cancelled a live Twitter broadcast that was supposed to take place on Sunday, while boy band Exo cancelled a press listening session for their sixth album, scheduled to take place today.

R&B singer Crush has also postponed the release of his new album to Dec 5 from its original release date of tomorrow.