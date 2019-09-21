Celebrities donate money to home towns stricken by natural disasters

TOKYO • Two celebrities - X Japan leader Yoshiki and Blackpink singer Lisa - are not forgetting their home towns even as their fame takes them around the world.

Yoshiki, 53, drummer for the rock band, opened his wallet when a typhoon recently hit the Chiba region in Japan.

In a tweet on Sept 11, he wrote: "I am in the US now. I just found out that my home town of Tateyama, Chiba, and places across the prefecture, have been greatly damaged by the typhoon.

"I am worried and praying that Chiba will recover as quickly as possible."

He has since given 10 million yen (S$127,415) to the Japanese Red Cross Society to help those in typhoon-stricken parts of Chiba get back on their feet, reported the SoraNews24 portal.

"My feelings for my home town have never faded. I am sorry this is the only thing I can do to help," he said.

Last month, Yoshiki also gave 10 million yen to victims of the Kyoto Animation arson attack and US$100,000 (S$138,000) to Earth Alliance to help tackle the Amazon rainforest fires.

Lisa, 22, who is from Thailand, has also shown her charitable side.

The Korean girl-group singer gave 100,000 baht (S$4,508) to help the victims of recent floods in Thailand's Buriram province.

Her blogger relative tweeted: "A little girl (Lisa) wants to (offer) a little help to everyone hit by the heavy floods."