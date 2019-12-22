Celebrating the spirit of giving at the Fort

Despite the rainy weather, almost 3,000 people turned up at the Christmas At The Fort festival yesterday for an evening of entertainment with local musicians and singers like Auburn Daze and Olivia Ong (above, in red).

The four-day festival at Fort Canning, which started on Thursday, is organised by Wesley Methodist Church and co-organised by not-for-profit arts and culture organisation The Rice Company.

Admission to the festival, which ends today and will feature singer Joanna Dong, is free. Attendees can also look forward to carnival games, an eco-market and a series of food stalls.

The festival also celebrates the spirit of philanthropy with the Spirit Of Giving Trail on the Locomole app. It offers a self-guided experiential walking trail to various buildings and landmarks to learn about the people who have given back to Singapore society over the past 200 years. The public can also make donations to charity via the app.

CHRISTMAS AT THE FORT

WHERE: Fort Canning Green

WHEN: Today, 4pm to 10pm

ACTIVITIES: Concert with singer Joanna Dong, mass carolling sessions, market with eco-friendly brands and a food bazaar

ADMISSION: Free