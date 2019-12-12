Celeb Chats Podcast: Food Lore's Tan Kheng Hua says Crazy Rich Asians was a 'special, wonderful experience'

Celeb Chats Ep 12: Food Lore's Tan Kheng Hua says Crazy Rich Asians was a "special, wonderful experience"

08:38 mins

Synopsis:In this podcast series, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre, food, and more.

This episode, actress and producer Tan Kheng Hua talks about getting global attention past age 50; the "murmurs" about the sequels to Crazy Rich Asians and how she would feel if, for some reason, the sequels do not happen.

Produced by: John Lui

Edited by: Penelope Lee

