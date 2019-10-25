Cecilia Cheung's son Lucas injures his leg while playing basketball

A mother's heart hurts when her son is injured - this was how Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung felt when eldest son Lucas Tse injured his leg while playing basketball recently.

The 39-year-old was worried about her 12-year-old son's injury and took him to see a doctor on Thursday (Oct 24).

She posted a photo on Instagram which showed swelling on Lucas' left leg.

Lucas is her son with former husband, Hong Kong actor-singer Nicholas Tse. They have another son - Quintus, nine. Both boys are staying with Cheung after her divorce with Tse in 2011.

Cheung has a third son, Marcus, born in November last year, but she has not disclosed who is his father.

While Lucas did not suffer serious injuries to his leg, the doctor has advised him to wear a knee brace for at least six weeks.

Cheung said on Instagram that she hoped her son will follow the doctor's instructions, as he is unlikely to do any strenuous exercise for the said duration.

She disclosed further in the post that she also took her son to see a traditional Chinese medicine physician for "double insurance".

Lucas' relationship with his father Tse, 39, had come under the spotlight after reports that the boy is not on good terms with his father. But Tse has earlier in the week refuted these reports.