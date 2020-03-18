Cats tops Razzies with six wins

LOS ANGELES • The movie musical Cats dominated the Razzie Awards on Monday for the worst movies of last year, winning six trophies including worst film, screenplay and director.

The results capped a dismal performance for the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage show of the same name.

The movie, with an all-star cast including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, who were costumed in digitally produced fur, was ridiculed by critics and proved a box-office flop, taking in just US$70 million (S$99.4 million).

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were first held in 1981 as an antidote to Hollywood's awards season.

The nominees were announced on Feb 8, a day before the Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for online by about 1,100 Razzie members from more than two dozen countries, who sign up online and pay a US$40 membership fee.

The six Razzie awards for Cats included supporting actor wins for James Corden and Rebel Wilson. Tom Hooper was named worst director.

REUTERS